Six people the Bear Clan Patrol is searching for

Kevin Dilk: The 50-year-old school teacher was last seen at his home in St. Boniface on Nov. 23.

Bryan Balong: The 33-year-old father of two daughters was last spotted at his apartment near Leila Avenue and Salter Street the evening of Nov. 22. His family is concerned for his safety and asks neighbours in the surrounding area to search their properties for Bryan, his brother Brad Balong said in an interview Tuesday. Bryan Balong is described as five-foot-10 with a medium build, brown complexion and dark hair shaved into a slight mohawk. He was last seen wearing a grey tracksuit with no shoes, his brother said.

Trent Fraser: The 16-year-old boy was last seen in St. Vital on Nov. 20 and police believe he may be traveling through Western Canada. Fraser is described by police as aboriginal, five-foot-10 with a slim build, shaved hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and carrying a black backpack.

Maggie Liu: The 32-year-old woman was last seen at her River Heights home on the evening of Oct. 30. Police described her as Asian, five-foot-10, 120 pounds with shoulder length black hair and brown eyes. She's believed to have been wearing a grey jacket, dark pants and dark shoes.

Christine Wood: The 21-year-old woman from Oxford House First Nation was last seen in the St. James area on Aug. 19. There have been reported sightings of Wood around Winnipeg, but her missing persons case remains open. Police described Wood as aboriginal, five-foot-six with an average build and shoulder-length dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt with a red-striped Adidas jacket, denim shorts and carrying a white purse.