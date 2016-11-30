Winnipeg police face civil lawsuit over ejecting man from house party

WINNIPEG — A man is suing two Winnipeg police officers and former chief Devon Clunis, saying he was injured while being unjustifiably removed from a house party.

Cyril Shorting says he was forcibly thrown to the ground in the incident on Nov. 16, 2014.

The lawsuit alleges two officers entered the home without cause and after putting Shorting in handcuffs, threw him to the ground, fracturing his left arm and injuring his shoulder.

Shorting claims he was not told why he was removed from the home, detained or placed in handcuffs.

The suit calls the actions of one or more of the officers involved “deliberate and flagrant” unprovoked assaults.

The allegations have not been proven in court and Winnipeg police declined to comment on the matter.

Shorting says in his claim that he had to be hospitalized after the incident and was unable to work for an “indefinite” time.

The two officers were not named in the suit, but badge numbers were stated in the court documents.

Clunis is named as liable in the suit because the officers were “under his direction and control in the performance or purported performance of their duties.”