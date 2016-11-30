Winnipeg police say two separate shootings on Monday are related

Winnipeg police say two separate shootings that injured three people in the city on Monday are related.

The first incident occurred in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue involving a 38-year-old man, who was shot and critically injured.

Police say the suspects then robbed two people, forced them into a vehicle and fled the area.

The suspects drove to East St. Paul and shot two victims, before fleeing once again in the same vehicle.

RCMP say a light-coloured four-door car with three males inside was seen leaving the area in East St. Paul, and was believed to be connected to the shooting.

Both Winnipeg police and RCMP have determined through their investigation that these two shooting incidents are related.

No arrests have yet been made.