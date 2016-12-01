Five boys charged in costly mischief case in Saskatchewan community

Five boys have been charged in a mischief case that caused about $100,000 in damage to a business in Kamsack, Sask.

Police were called to the property on Nov. 28 and discovered that four vehicles had been damaged extensively, with their windows smashed and steering columns destroyed.

Another six vehicles, a tractor cab, and a UTV had sustained minor damage.

The five boys cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The boys are facing a variety of charges, including theft, mischief, and arson.