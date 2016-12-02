Manitoba girl, 8, believed taken by mother in stolen truck
PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. — Manitoba RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old girl believed to have been taken by her mother.
Police say the pair are travelling in a stolen black 2012 Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck with Manitoba licence plate FPB 968.
It is believed they could be on the Long Plain First Nation.
Luisa Noyemi Alvarenga is described as aboriginal, standing four feet tall and weighing 60 pounds.
She has black, medium-length hair, and was wearing a purple winter coat, black boots and jeans
RCMP say Luisa was taken from her home in Portage la Prairie at about 11 a.m. local time by her biological mother, Colleen Sheryl McIvor, 43.
