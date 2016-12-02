News / Winnipeg

Portage RCMP issue amber alert for eight-year-old girl

Luisa Noyemi Alvarenga was taken from her Portage la Prairie home by her biological mother, according to police.

RCMP handout

Portage RCMP have issued an amber alert for a missing eight-year-old girl.

On Friday at around 11 a.m., Luisa Noyemi Alvarenga was taken from her Portage la Prairie home. Police say 43-year-old Colleen Sheryl McIvor, the girl's biological mother, took her. 

Police are "very concerned" for the girl's well-being. 

They are travelling in a stolen black 2012 Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck with Manitoba licence plate FPB 968. Police have reason to believe they may be at Long Plain First Nation, Man.

Anyone with information can call 911. 

RCMP handout

