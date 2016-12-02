Portage RCMP issue amber alert for eight-year-old girl

Portage RCMP have issued an amber alert for a missing eight-year-old girl.

On Friday at around 11 a.m., Luisa Noyemi Alvarenga was taken from her Portage la Prairie home. Police say 43-year-old Colleen Sheryl McIvor, the girl's biological mother, took her.

Police are "very concerned" for the girl's well-being.

They are travelling in a stolen black 2012 Chevrolet Sierra pickup truck with Manitoba licence plate FPB 968. Police have reason to believe they may be at Long Plain First Nation, Man.