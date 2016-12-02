RCMP search for missing Winnipeg hiker
The 33-year-old woman planned to hike the Mantario Trail to camp at Mantario Lake.
Search and rescue crews are scouring a trail in southeastern Manitoba for a Winnipeg hiker who has been reported missing since Thursday afternoon.
Falcon Lake RCMP say the 33-year-old woman planned to hike the Mantario Trail and camp overnight at Mantario Lake. She was due back on Thursday afternoon, but has not returned. Police got the call at around 7:20 p.m. that night.
She's an "avid hiker, and was well prepared for the elements with food and shelter," according to an RCMP press release.
Her car is still parked at the entrance to the 60-kilometre trail.
RCMP Search and Rescue, the Office of the Fire Commissioner and Search and Rescue Manitoba are on scene.
