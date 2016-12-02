Searchers looking for overdue hiker in Whiteshell area of eastern Manitoba

LAC DU BONNET, Man. — Search and rescue crews are looking for an overdue hiker in the Whiteshell area in eastern Manitoba.

A 33-year-old Winnipeg woman planned to hike the Mantario Trail to Mantario Lake, camp overnight and return by Thursday afternoon.

Cpl. Richard Young with Lac du Bonnet RCMP said family contacted police when the hiker didn't return.

RCMP say she is an experienced hiker and was well prepared for the elements with food and shelter.

Police said the woman’s car is parked at the north entrance to the trail.

RCMP search and rescue, the Office of the Fire Commissioner and Rescue Manitoba are all looking for the woman.

"We have no idea if she's made it to her destination or her whereabouts," said Young. "We just want to make sure she's safe."