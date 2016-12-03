Bus carrying over two dozen kids slides off road and rolls onto side in Manitoba

PINE DOCK, Man. — RCMP and emergency officials in Manitoba say a school bus with more then two dozen students slid off a road and onto its side.

Police say the bus, from the Frontier School Division, was on its way north from Winnipeg to Berens River on Saturday afternoon when it went off the road near the community of Pine Dock.

Police say in a news release that one adult and one youth were transported to hospital by air ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, and that both were in stable condition.

They say all other students were transported to hospital by ground ambulance or private motor vehicles as a precaution.

Police say the students were between 12 and 15 years old and may have been attending a musical event.