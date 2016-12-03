Laycock stays in playoff contention with 9-3 rout of Jacobs at Canada Cup

BRANDON, Man. — Steve Laycock remained in playoff contention at the Canada Cup with a 9-3 victory over Brad Jacobs in a tiebreaker Saturday morning at the Keystone Centre.

Laycock, from Saskatoon, hit a double takeout in the fifth end to score five points. He added three more points in the seventh end for the win.

Jacobs, from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is the reigning Olympic men's champion. Laycock was scheduled to play John Epping of Toronto in the afternoon tiebreaker with the winner to meet Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers in the evening semifinal.

Team Gushue has already secured a spot in Sunday's final. Mark Nichols is serving as skip for the St. John's-based team with Brad Gushue out due to injury.

Edmonton's Val Sweeting faced Winnipeg's Kerri Einarson in the women's tiebreaker. The winner was scheduled to face Ottawa's Rachel Homan in the semifinal later Saturday.