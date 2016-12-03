Texas Stars topple Manitoba Moose 6-1 thanks to four-goal second period

WINNIPEG — Maxime Legace had his shutout bid snapped with less than a minute to play and the Texas Stars used a four-goal second period to topple the Manitoba Moose 6-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Brandon DeFazio, Denis Gurianov, Austin Fyten and Mike McMurtry found the back of the net within the first 11 minutes of the second period to give Texas (11-7-2) a 5-0 lead.

Matt Mangene scored in the first and Jason Dickinson added a third-period goal.

Julian Melchiori had the lone goal for the Moose (10-8-2), 19:03 into the third period.

Legace finished with 26 saves.