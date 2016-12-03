Texas Stars topple Manitoba Moose 6-1 thanks to four-goal second period
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — Maxime Legace had his shutout bid snapped with less than a minute to play and the Texas Stars used a four-goal second period to topple the Manitoba Moose 6-1 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Brandon DeFazio, Denis Gurianov, Austin Fyten and Mike McMurtry found the back of the net within the first 11 minutes of the second period to give Texas (11-7-2) a 5-0 lead.
Matt Mangene scored in the first and Jason Dickinson added a third-period goal.
Julian Melchiori had the lone goal for the Moose (10-8-2), 19:03 into the third period.
Legace finished with 26 saves.
Eric Comrie started for Manitoba, allowing four goals on 18 shots through 24:25. Ondrej Pavelec stopped 13-of-15 shots the rest of the way.
Most Popular
-
Nurse guilty for complaining on Facebook about grandparents' care
-
Nova Scotia premier's office admits video about teachers talks breaking down was uploaded early
-
Man who barricaded himself with knife in Fairview now in police custody
-
Support staff being asked to undermine teachers' job action and do 'struck work:' NSGEU
-
View from the 300s
-
Urban Compass Winnipeg
How Nellie McClung faces a sexist dollar double standard in Canada