Collect $200 after passing Wild Planet? Gas Station Theatre designs board game to raise cash

The Gas Station Arts Centre is hoping a new board game will help raise the money it needs to undertake a major renovation project.

Called Villageopoly, the new game is a local spin-off of, you guessed it, Monopoly.

Various businesses in Osborne Village purchased squares on the board game.

Soul Survivors Body Art and Monk Brothers, for example, are in the prized Boardwalk and Park Place spaces.

Baked Expectations, The Happy Cooker, The Toad in the Hole and Green Carrot Juice Company are also among the other famous locals to make an appearance on the board.

Nick Kowalchuk is the centre's executive director said the idea to design a board game came from a similar fundraiser the Manitoba Theatre Centre ran about 10 or 15 years ago.

Kowalchuk said they thought it was fun and decided to create one specifically for Osborne Village.

He says Villageopoly varies slightly from the classic Monopoly rules, but is still easy for anyone to pick up.

Players should also expect the game to take them on a walk down memory lane, Kowalchuk added.

"Just being able to play and say, 'Oh yeah, I remember going there and staying up to the wee hours,' or going there after shows or whatever the case is and just talking about Osborne Village and reminiscing about coming to the village."

He suggests the game will make a great holiday gift for city expats.

“Get them while they’re hot because it’s only a limited edition and once it’s sold out, it’s sold out,” Kowalchuk said.

Only 1,200 copies of the game have been created and each copy will be sold for $50.

The money raised will go to redeveloping the centre into a multi-use arts hub for the community.

“It’s huge. When all the games are sold, it’s going to raise $50,000 for us,” said Kowalchuk.

Games will be on sale at centre's open house on Dec. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All copies sold on that day will come with a free 2017 Winnipeg Comedy Festival Gala ticket.

Want one?