Winnipeg police say Bryan Balong found dead in West Kildonan
On Saturday, dozens of people turned up to help in a search for the 31-year-old man.
Winnipeg police say a 31-year-old man who went missing has been found dead.
Bryan Balong was last seen in the city's north end on the evening of Nov. 22 and declared missing by police the next day.
On Saturday, police said officers responded to a call in West Kildonan where Balong's body was discovered.
Police say an autopsy is pending.
Yesterday, hundreds of people turned up to help in a search for Balong.
