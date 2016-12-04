Environment Canada calls for blowing snow in Winnipeg, city under storm watch

Better get those shovels ready and winter jackets out, Winnipeg, because it's going to finally start feeling like winter.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for the city and most of southeastern Manitoba.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., the country's meteorologist forecasted snow and blowing start would begin Monday evening and last until mid-week.

Environment Canada says those in the southeastern part of the province can expect betwen 15-30 cm of snow until Wednesday.

Those in the Interlake and Red River Valley should get ready for winds gusting up to 70 km/h beginning early on Tuesday.

In the city, winds are expected to blow between 30 to 70 km/h overnight Monday.

"The snow and wind will gradually ease Wednesday night. Bitterly cold arctic air sweeps in behind this system, with lows below -20 degrees Celsius expected by the end of the week accompanied by wind chill values in the -30 to -35 range," according to Environment Canada.

Residents are reminded to be careful on the roads as visibility will be poor and surfaces will be wet.