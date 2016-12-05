Growth fee challenge expected in early 2017

The City of Winnipeg could start off 2017 with a legal challenge on its new growth fees policy.

Mike Moore, president of the Manitoba Home Builders' Association, is planning to launch legal action against the city, along with the Urban Development Institute.

He said the challenge will be based on whether city hall has the legal authority to implement the impact fee under the The City of Winnipeg Charter.

Initially, Moore predicted the challenge to launch this fall.

"It's better to have it done right than to have it done quickly," he told reporters on Monday.

Moore says he's heard differing opinions as to how long a legal challenge could take.

"I've heard that it can be as quick as three months to read it and three months to give a decision, and then I've also heard people say, 'Oh no, this will take the better part of a year."

Starting May 1, 2017, the city will levy the new charges on residential developments under construction in 13 areas on the outskirts of the city.

Moore appeared before Monday's meeting of the planning, property and development committee to voice concerns about a predicted slow down in housing starts in the latter half of 2017.

That slump in permit revenue will lose the city $3 million, while impact fees will only rake in $1 million, he said.

The city's planning director, John Kiernan, agreed that he anticipates there will be a rush of permit applications between now and next spring in order for developers to avoid paying the new fees.