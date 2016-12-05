Outdoor education teacher killed when snowmobile breaks through ice in Manitoba

NELSON HOUSE, Man. — An outdoor education teacher from Miramachi, N.B., has been found dead near Nelson House, Man.

David MacDonald's body was found Sunday afternoon by members of the Nelson House RCMP detachment and the Cross Lake community fire department.

Investigators determined his snowmobile broke through ice on Osik Lake.

Nelson House Chief Marcel Moody said MacDonald taught outdoor education in the community for more than five years.

Moody said the community is in shock and devastated.

He also said a service will be held in the community before his body is taken to New Brunswick.

“It’s been a tough afternoon," said the chief. "He had a profound impact."

Friends of MacDonald told CTV News he set out Thursday afternoon to a cabin on Osik Lake and was due back that evening, but never returned.

MacDonald’s friend Lou Moodie said he was a well-liked teacher in the community.

"That man left a footprint in our community. He touched a lot of hearts," he said. "He meant the world to us."

With the weather getting colder later in the year, Alan Butler of Snoman Inc. said the ice isn’t safe across much of the province.

He said ice should be at least six inches thick before snowmobilers head out.