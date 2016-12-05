Canada's food prices expected to rise in 2017 thanks in part to 'Trump factor'

Food prices are expected to rise in Canada next year, but Manitobans may not be as affected thanks to growing retail competition in the province, according to a new report prepared by Dalhousie University.

Though we might be reaching deeper into our pockets, we’re not on the brink of another eight-dollar cauliflower crisis, said Sylvain Charlebois, a professor in food distribution and policy and lead author of Canada’s Food Price Report 2017.

Across the country, Charlebois said prices are expected to rise from three to five per cent — one of the largest leaps he’s seen in seven years compiling the annual study.

“From a macroeconomic standpoint, there’s lots of economic uncertainty. Of course the one that really is the wildcard this year is the Trump factor,” he said.

“The new presidency will likely affect food prices over the next little while because of Mr. Trump’s spending agenda in infrastructure, which could propel many commodity prices upwards.”

Coinciding with Trump’s swearing-in perhaps, the first quarter of the year should see stable prices, while the second quarter is more unpredictable, Charlebois said.

For the first time this year, researchers broke down the food price forecast by province.

They predicted Manitoba, Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Quebec “are likely to experience lower than average increases due to a weaker economy and/or a more competitive food distribution landscape.”

In Manitoba, it’s likely the latter option affecting the food forecast, Charlebois said.

With Save-On-Foods recently opening three stores in Winnipeg and becoming another fierce competitor vying for a piece of the retail pie, smaller family grocery stores are getting pushed out.

For example, St. Vital Market, a staple on St. Mary’s Road for more than 30 years, is closing up shop because it can no longer compete with larger retailers, according to the owner, who did not want to be identified.