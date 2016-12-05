Winnipeg-born website lets renters rate their apartments for the world to see

Almost everyone has an apartment rental horror story, or at least has heard one.

That’s why a trio of Winnipeggers are working on a website to help renters find their dream homes through peer reviews.

In 2007, Donavan Purdy came up with the concept for rentitornot.com after finding himself in a not-so-great rental situation in Osborne Village.

Trying to find out information about the building’s history, landlord and past run-ins with bed bugs was near impossible, he said, let alone finding it through a central information source.

“When I go traveling, I would read hotel reviews all the time and I wondered, ‘Why doesn’t this exist for apartments?’ If you can read reviews for a place you’re only going to stay at for just a few nights, why can’t you read reviews for a place you’re going to be staying at for a whole year?” Purdy said.

When he launched the site with his older brother Ken Purdy two years later, Google Street View wasn’t yet available to use on other websites.

So the Purdys set out at 4:30 a.m. on Sundays to photograph every single apartment building in the city, Ken Purdy explained.

They now have more than 51,000 apartments listed on the website and more than 30,000 visitors every month, mostly from Toronto and Winnipeg.

Along with business partner Brad Wery, the brothers are expanding to the U.S. market with plans to take the website worldwide.

“I was pretty young, I was 21 or 22 when I had the idea and at that time I thought, ‘I’ll just make a website,’ naively,” Donavan Purdy said. “It’ll help people find the right home, like I wanted to find, but I didn’t really imagine this would turn into a company.”

Wery said the next steps for the site are installing a cockroach meter, which —similar to the bed bug meter they already have — would map apartments that had past encounters with the critters.

They’re also hoping to garner more positive reviews from users, which Wery estimates make up about a tenth of the pie currently.

“Those stories are out there, there’s probably thousands of them out there. These people just need to tell them,” he said.

Property management companies can respond directly to reviews on the website as well, a feature many have said they appreciate, Wery said.