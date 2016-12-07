Reopening Portage and Main could cost Winnipeg Transit $7 million upfront: councillor

Winnipeg Transit could shell out $6.8 million to purchase new buses and spend another $1 million each year to maintain service levels if the city decides to reopen Portage and Main to pedestrians.

Coun. Jeff Browaty says these preliminary figures were presented during this year’s closed-door budget discussions.

He released them on Wednesday, the day after he questioned why the 0.33 per cent of next year's property tax hike–which is earmarked to fund the final construction of the Southwest transit line–has not been adjusted to account for the $120 million savings the city recently found.

“We need openness and transparency on the issue of opening Portage and Main,” Browaty told reporters on Wednesday.

Because reopening the barricaded intersection to pedestrians will cause traffic delays, it means buses will experience longer waits, Browaty explained.

The department estimated it would need to purchase 11 new buses for an upfront cost of $6.8 million and spend another $1 million to maintain service levels for each year afterwards.

Chief administrative officer Doug McNeil called those “highly preliminary.”

“That number is far from being confirmed. We have a traffic study underway that will look at all the issues for all the traffic at Portage and Main.”

Recently, the director of public works—whose department is working on the traffic study, says McNeil—suggested that reopening the intersection could require two years of planning, which Mayor Brian Bowman later called “inaccurate.”

Bowman says it’s no surprise to see Browaty, who is a longtime opponent of tearing down the barricades, raise concerns about the project’s potential price tag and merit.

He said the big-picture plan is still in the works as the city continues to negotiate with the area’s property owners.

And if the cost of reopening the intersection proves too high, the project could get scaled back, Bowman said.