Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man in custody suffered broken bone
WINNIPEG — A Manitoba agency that investigates serious incidents involving police is looking into an injury that happened to someone in custody.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says Dakota Ojibway police got a call on Saturday from a woman about the conduct of a man in her home.
Police arrested the man and took him to the Long Plain detachment.
After being remanded into custody later that day, the man complained of severe pain in his hand and was taken to hospital for an assessment.
Doctors determined he had a broken bone in his right hand.
While a broken hand bone is not defined as a serious injury under the unit's regulations, the civilian director has determined that it is in the public interest to investigate.
