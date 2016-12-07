Despite past food fights, RAW:almond creators energized for 5th year of restaurant on ice

While they now refer to themselves “an old married couple,” the co-founders of RAW:almond were near strangers when they assembled their first pop-up restaurant together on the frozen Red River in 2013.

Chef Mandel Hitzer of deer + almond and designer Joe Kalturnyk of RAW:Gallery met through a mutual friend in 2011, who introduced them because both had an affinity for the ephemeral — Hitzer with one-off secret dinners and Kalturnyk with pop-up galleries.

Their collaboration — a restaurant on ice that seats 40 people on wooden stumps for meals made by some of the country’s best chefs — yielded incredible results.

“When we started, we didn’t know if this would even work. Was it going to be a huge flop? Are we going to lose thousands of dollars?” said Hitzer. “Joe and I kind of maxed out our credit cards and just had that theory: ‘if you build it, they will come.’”

“It’s kind of crazy when you look back at where it started and where it’s come to. That’s kind of the energy that I’m bringing back to the river this year.”

Having been featured in ArchDaily and The New York Times, their admittedly “weird” idea doesn’t seem so oddball anymore.

Last year’s meals sold out in less than 24 hours, with the in-person line-up at deer + almond wrapping around the block one Sunday morning. Some people waited five and a half hours for tickets, Kalturnyk said.

“I can’t wait five and a half minutes, so I can’t imagine. Neither of us wanted for people to have to endure that again,” he said.

On Sunday, tickets will go on sale at The Forks starting at 9 a.m., though doors will open at 7 a.m. They opted for an indoor venue this time to be more comfortable and accommodating, Kalturnyk said.

But the lines for the hottest winter ticket in town are small potatoes compared to other obstacles the pair has dealt with — from the logistics of designing the structure and setting it up in time, to recruiting chefs from across Canada and coordinating when they can come to Winnipeg.

“We put in all these months and months of planning and organizing for 21 days and then it’s torn away and it’s gone,” Hitzer said.

“We’re literally like an old married couple that bicker and argue and there’s times where I didn’t know if we’d ever talk again. But in the end, it’s only brought us closer together and we’re kind of like family now.”