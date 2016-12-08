Manitoba Islamic Association worried about message behind meat left on windshield

Winnipeg police say detectives are investigating after a piece of meat was placed on the windshield of a member of Winnipeg’s Muslim community.

Manitoba Islamic Association president Idris Elbakri says the meat, believed to be pork, was found on the vehicle on Dec. 1 in a public parking lot.

Elbakri says he doesn’t think the meat was randomly put on the windshield.

The Qur'an, the holy book of Islam, prohibits Muslims from eating pork.

It is not the first time something like this has happened.

A couple months ago, Elbakri says the Manitoba Islamic Association received a strip of bacon from an anonymous sender in the mail.

"This is not a joke," says Elbakri. "Someone knew this person was a visible minority or of the Muslim faith and chose to do that.

"We're just concerned there might be a pattern emerging where people are expressing negatives feelings about Muslims through these actions."

Winnipeg police say the matter is currently being regarded as a case of mischief, but spokesman Jason Michalyshyn says that could change.

"The act of putting this piece of meat on a windshield does not constitute a hate crime, but it could potentially go in that direction based on information we gather and potentially identify the individual or individuals involved."

Elbakri worries that comments made by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump proposing a ban on Muslims may be fuelling the expression of negative feelings.

"I think it gives legitimacy to people who were previously on the fringes and now think their beliefs and values are being validated by the president-elect."