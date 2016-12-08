Southern Chiefs warn women to be cautious about taking cabs on their own

WINNIPEG — The Southern Chiefs Organization is warning women in Winnipeg not to ride alone in taxicabs in the city.

They are also calling for better surveillance systems to be installed in taxis.

The organization says it is speaking out on behalf of a woman in her 20s who alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted after taking a cab ride in early November.

Leslie Spillett says the woman, who wants to be anonymous, was taking a cab home about 2 a.m. when the driver told her his shift was over and he had to take her to another vehicle.

The woman says she was driven to a parking lot where she got into a vehicle with two males who offered her something to smoke.

Spillett says she woke up disoriented somewhere in the city.

"She couldn't remember much until she woke up," says Spillett. "She did not recognize anything in the house. There was a man in bed with her."

Councillor Ross Eadie says the Winnipeg taxi board is always concerned when they hear that people's safety and health are put into jeopardy.

He says new training is coming for cab drivers that will focus on cultural awareness, human trafficking and sexual harassment.