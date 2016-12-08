Winnipeg cyclist sues city after hitting potholes, breaking collarbone

A Winnipeg woman is suing the city after she allegedly hit two potholes while riding her bike this summer and broke her collarbone.

According to a statement of claim filed at the Court of Queen’s Bench on Tuesday, Rosanne Murphy-Janes is seeking payments for general damages and the cost of medical expenses from an accident on Aug. 12.

The document says on that day, she was riding her bike westbound on William Avenue around 12:45 p.m., when she turned into a lane located between a Health Sciences Centre building on Bannatyne Avenue and a parking lot on Tecumseh Street.

It alleges she hit two water-filled potholes, which caused her to lose control of her bike and fall onto the pavement.

“The Defendant (city) was responsible for the supervision, maintenance and state of repair of the roads and had a duty to ensure that the road was in a safe condition for drivers and bicyclists,” the statement reads.

It outlines how the city failed to notify road users about the condition of the lane, failed to fix the potholes and put up signage to alert drivers and cyclists about the potential danger.

As a result of her fall, the statement says Murphy-Janes suffered a broke clavicle, which required surgery, and abrasions along the right side of her body, as well as bruises on her leg.