Inquest called in death of Errol Greene at Winnipeg Remand Centre

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's Chief Medical Examiner's office has called an inquest into the death of a man at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Errol Greene died in custody on May 1 after suffering two seizures.

His widow, Rochelle Pranteau, has said Greene was denied epilepsy medication in the days before his death.

The medical examiner says inquests are mandatory when someone dies in jail or there are reasonable grounds to believe a death was the result of an act or omission of a peace officer.

The inquest will try to determine the circumstances of Greene’s death and could make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.