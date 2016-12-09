Police say charges upgraded in death of man found in Winnipeg Dumpster
WINNIPEG — Police say charges against two people accused in the death of a man found in a Winnipeg garbage bin have been upgraded.
Garnet Walter Williams, who was 43, was found dead in a Dumpster last August.
One man was charged with first-degree murder and two other people faced manslaughter counts, but those have been upgraded to first-degree murder as well.
Investigators say Williams was with a small group in a suite on July 31 when a dispute erupted and he was seriously assaulted by several people.
They say he was seriously hurt and confined for a period of time.
Police believe Williams eventually died and, after several days, was disposed of in an industrial garbage container.
Jeremy Lee Allen, 27; Miranda Leclaire, 32; and Lyle Barrow, 30, are charged with first-degree murder.
Jennifer Kelly Hall, 25, and Ernest Garbutt, 56, are charged with indignity to a human body.
All except Garbutt are in custody.
(CTV Winnipeg)
