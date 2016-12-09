Weekend shows bring festive tunes to the West End Cultural Centre

It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas at the West End Cultural Centre.

A pair of jingling ring-ting-tingling holiday performances are lined up for this weekend and the stockings are hung by the stage with care.

In hopes that… All right, we’ll try to dispense with the Christmas references.

Toronto-based folk-pop trio Good Lovelies will land their sleigh in town Friday, for a 10th Anniversary Tour show at the West End Cultural Centre the band described as “an all out winter and Christmas themed production.”

The Lovelies - Caroline Brooks, Kerri Ough and Sue Passmore - will come well-stocked with holly-jolly seasonal tunes. They released the five-song EP Winter’s Calling last year, and the album Under the Mistletoe came in 2009.

Tickets are $30 in advance.

The following night, Winnipeg singer-songwriter Don Amero will throw open the doors to his fourth annual Amero Little Christmas concert with special guests at the West End Cultural Centre, Saturday.

A snow-covered Christmas in Winnipeg can't be beat, said Amero.

“There's just something about the cold and snow that makes being indoors with family close by, and a warm beverage in hand, feel that much more cozy and Christmasy,” he said.

“No green Christmases for me, thanks!”

On top of the holiday songs and community vibe the season brings, Amero promised to deliver storytelling, tell a few jokes and show “fun and festive videos...that really put the icing on the cake and are always a big laugh.”

In a release Amero explained, “We all know there’s something magical about Christmas and my hope is to capture some of that and put it into a show.”