Sonny Milano, Aaron Palushaj score in shootout; Monsters edge Moose

WINNIPEG — Sonny Milano and Aaron Palushaj both scored in the shootout as the Cleveland Monsters edged the Manitoba Moose 2-1 on Saturday for their third straight win in American Hockey League action.

Markus Hannikainen tied the game 1-1 with a third-period goal for Cleveland (11-11-2), the AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Kyle Connor had a power-play goal in the second period for the Moose (11-9-3), the Winnipeg Jets' farm club.

Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves for the win as Ondrej Pavelec kicked out 29-of-30 shots in defeat.