Metro Talks: With Winnipeg's unofficial active transpo critic

One of the most active online critics of Winnipeg’s poor maintenance and execution of active transportation (AT) infrastructure is growing increasingly exasperated with the city's constant missteps.

Through his “AT Critic” Twitter account, Scott Fraser has been documenting every way the city has messed up bike paths and sidewalks—and pointing out every unsafe scenario waiting to unfold—that he’s spotted since late 2013.

The result is more than 11,000 tweets, almost all of which are AT-themed – and the majority of which are critical – and more than 30 official, formal complaints in 2016 alone.

But those 30 complaints represent a three-year-low, as Fraser laments complaints “are probably not going to result in anything.”

“The complaint-based system isn’t working very well… people make complaints and then the same things happen again and again and again,” he said.

To give credit where it’s due, he admits the city staff contacting him to follow up are always courteous, and seem to “mean well,” but the same problems continue to crop up no matter what he does.

“It’s very frustrating… you don’t see any action, it’s the same thing over and over,” he said.

AT Critic: The early days

Fraser began tweeting under the critic guise after the city appointed an AT coordinator, believing a common citizen holding the city to account as a natural foil could have some value.

Plus, he “always found it very frustrating trying to get around by biking and walking,” so thought he’d point out some of those frustrations.

“I never went out looking for things, I don’t actually go out on purpose to do this… I just see things as I walk,” he explained. “I’m not an advocate.”

After a while politicians and journalists started following him, advocacy groups began engaging with him, and eventually the city started asking for more information about his observations more often.

“When I started, Winnipeg did not take complaints on Twitter,” he said. “Eventually they had my contact information… they know it’s me… they’d say ‘hey can we get more information.’

“I’d say, ‘well, start paying me,’” he joked.

But the already employed electronic technologist instead opted to reserve formal complaints for the most grievous or repetitive offenses, “like blocked sidewalks,” and otherwise adopted a personal policy to “avoid taxing resources while still getting the point across.”

That point being, of course, the city “could do better… could be safer.”

Today, “it may be futile,” but “it’s hard to stop at this point”

Fraser said he sometimes considers passing his account off to bike advocates, but also has grown accustomed to sharing the “user perspective” while out and about.

“It adds time to my commutes for sure, stopping to take pictures and videos… but ultimately awareness is key,” he said. “You’ve got to have that criticism of what they’re doing wrong.”

What does Fraser see the city doing wrong?

Poor AT maintenance “year-round,” especially during winter, but also in the warmer months, normally involving “the impact of construction,” blocked or debris-ridden paths.

Just last week he pointed out snow dumped on otherwise clear paths, or outside bus stops, limiting access and egress especially for those with mobility challenges.

He also points out poor design of AT infrastructure in general, including new bike lanes that are far from what users or industry standards call for in certain cases.

“If it’s not best practice, it’s encouraging people to ride in dangerous situations,” Fraser said. “The city is encouraging people to (use) AT, it’s apparently a policy… but when you go and try use it, you’re faced with barrier after barrier, poor construction, snow mounds, issues that really don’t need to be there.”

Fraser explained he constantly hears the same things from people who, while less vocal about such issues, agree “anyone who tries to get around Winnipeg by foot or bike runs into the same fight all of the time.”

In the near-term he hasn’t seen complaints have much of an impact, but with two young kids he hopes will be AT users one day, it’s a fight he’ll keep fighting on their behalf.