More than 300 recycled bikes fixed up for kids in need

An annual effort to fix up and gift pre-used bikes to children continues to put a new spin on re-cycling.

Winnipeg Repair Education ‘N Cycling Hub (WRENCH) spokesman Jon Benson said the sixth annual Cycle of Giving (COG) 24-hour build-a-thon, which wrapped up at noon Sunday, helped produce “more than 300” refurbished bicycles.

Many of the bikes were recuperated from the Brady Landfill, and all of them will find new homes by 2017.

“About 80 per cent anyway were brought in from Brady landfill, the rest were donated,” Benson said. “We’ve got them into good working condition, cleaned up, and they’ll be donated to over 20 different agencies that work with kids… they’ll help us distribute them.”

New to this year’s COG: it was held at Rossbrook House, a 24-hour safe space for youth, and one of the agencies entrusted with gifting the new-again bikes.

A number of kids who frequent the youth hub helped out during the build-a-thon, which means some of its many volunteers, of which there were “north of 200 again this year,” will end up being recipients of the very bikes they helped repair.

That’s one example of the feel-good chain reaction the Cycle of Giving results in, Benson said, adding the other social agencies helping the bikes find new homes will see firsthand the smiling faces of children receiving their two-wheeled gifts this holiday season.

A number of bikes are also heading north to six First Nations communities.

For kids from lower income families, Benson said the bikes are really like a gift of “independence,” that also support healthy living.

Beyond getting hundreds of bikes in working order, he said the COG is also “like a big 24-hour festive party,” and this year was no exception.

“We had the music going, some performers played live here on the stage, and we were all just having a good time working on the bikes, socializing, hanging out, eating lots of donated good food,” he said, noting none of it would be possible without generous volunteers and sponsors.