From budgets to bulky waste: Five things to watch for this week at Winnipeg City Hall

Budget time, yet again

After two weeks of scrutiny, councillors will vote on the $1.08-billion budget on Tuesday.

While there are only a few minor tweaks to the 2017 spending plan, the massive $105-million roads budget remains unchanged. And so it will likely remain a sticking point for several councillors.

Councillors Russ Wyatt, Jeff Browaty, Jason Schreyer, Ross Eadie and Shawn Dobson recently funded a newspaper ad decrying the roadwork plan.

The Manitoba Heavy Construction Association also launched a radio ad campaign, despite its president, Chris Lorenc, supporting Mayor Brian Bowman’s previous two budgets.

Both groups say if the revenue that is to be raised from a two per cent property tax hike next year was going directly into fixing the roads, as Bowman says it is, the budget for roadwork would be $10.6 million higher than it currently is.

Otherwise, the small budgetary changes are as follows:

– The executive policy committee decided to boost Heritage Winnipeg's grant by an extra $5,250 – to a total of $40,000.

– Take Pride Winnipeg, meanwhile, will receive a one-time amount of $7,000.

– Mediation Services, a conflict resolution resource centre for neighbours, will get an extra $10,000.

We're betting council will approve the 2017 budget by a vote of 11 to five.

Controversial Crescentwood condo project

Council will decide if a vacant lot at the corner of Harrow Street and McMillian Avenue should be rezoned to allow for a four-storey 12-unit condo building to go up.

It’s a rather mundane-sounding matter, but the project, which belongs to Ventura Land Development, has caused quite the stir at 510 Main.

Last week, the mayor’s inner circle just narrowly rejected the plan by a 4-3 vote, following a lengthy explanation by area-Coun. John Orlikow about why the project simply does not fit within the Crescentwood neighbourhood.

City planners gave the project their OK.

Tim Comack, vice-president at Ventura, has argued the project is necessary if the city supports infill development.

Bowman and Orlikow called this argument part of a larger lobbying effort, which prompted the mayor to ask for tighter guidelines.

Bringing bulky waste in-house

In what’s expected to be another divisive vote, council will decide if city crews should pick up your curbside bulky waste in 2017.

Coun. Ross Eadie tabled a motion calling for the city to bring the collection of this waste directly in-house, without having to wait for a staff report to weigh the merits of doing so or not.

Councillors Scott Gillingham, Marty Morantz and Bowman voted against this move, while Cindy Gilroy, Mike Pagtakhan and Brian Mayes gave their stamp of approval.

Wednesday’s council will have the final say.

Amendment to in-camera by-law

The mayor now wants to limit closed-door meetings among councillors.

Council will consider a report on Wednesday allowing councillors to meet in secret to discuss internal reviews of the city auditor's performance.

It also specifies council could choose to meet–and make decisions–in private for “other purposes,” too.

After being questioned by the press about this provision, Bowman issued a release saying he reviewed the matter further and decided it was too broad and would table a change.

Break time

After meetings wrap-up this week, council will break for the holidays until January 2017.