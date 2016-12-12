Household compost pick-up program launches in Winnipeg in January

It's time to throw out the old habit of tossing your food scraps in the garbage.

Starting in January, Winnipeggers will be able to have their compost picked up.

Kelly Kuryk, manger of Compost Winnipeg–a social enterprise with the Green Action Centre–said they are launching an organics pick-up program for homes, condos and apartment buildings.

Currently, they offer a collection program for commercial and institutional centres, and were looking to expand.

Kuryk said the team recently shared the news on social media and, surprisingly, already have 200 people signed up.

“It’s important to people, they know their waste has an impact and they want to do something about it,” she said in a recent interview.

“People are thinking about what they’re doing with their waste all times a year.”

How it works is simple: Households can buy a $68 starter package that will pay for weekly compost pick-up for three months.

Included in that deal will be a five-gallon bucket, bag liners and additional information on composting, Kuryk said.

After March, residents will have to pay $25 per month to continue with the weekly service.

Because the compost will be processed at a commercial facility, more types of waste–such as bones, meat scraps, dairy and wax paper–can be disposed of with the new service compared to what can normally be tossed into a backyard composter, she added.

Kuryk hopes the new program will give more residents the ability to compost while city hall mulls undertaking another round of consultations in order to devise a citywide curbside organics collection plan.

Coun. Brian Mayes, chairman of the city’s water and waste committee, expects it would take another four years from the time council could one day decide to introduce organics pick-up until green bins arrive at the curb.

Earlier this year, council kiboshed a plan to see community consultations on a citywide organics collection plan move ahead and sent staff back to the drawing board to prepare a different one.

City staff initially proposed showing people three options that ranged in annual price from $55-$100, depending on what types of waste the majority of residents wanted to see composted, but councillors were divided about the potential costs, and argued many of their residents who already compost would be penalized by having to pay a new fee.

The city said those fees would be used to pay for the construction of a new processing facility.

Mayes said he supports the centre’s new program, but notes issues like labour and service costs would make it challenging for the city to easily follow suit with at-home pick-up.

He expects a report on a revised consultation plan to be presented at the water and waste committee on Jan. 30.

The earliest residents would see an organics collection pilot program would be 2018, Mayes said.

Provisions for a small-scale pilot were inked into the city's new solid waste collection contracts, which begin in fall 2017.