Jones: We can forgive Laine for scoring on himself

Everybody makes misteaks.

See what I did there? That’s in solidarity with the Winnipeg Jets’ phenomenal rookie Patrik Laine, who mishandled an errant rebound off his goalie’s pad and fired the puck into his own net Sunday night.

In true Laine fashion, even his first own-goal was a big one—it happened to be the game-winner in a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, and he didn’t just tap the thing in, he fired it with authority.

“Everybody saw what happened,” Laine told media after the game.

He explained how he tried to get rid of the puck as quickly as possible, called it “an unfortunate goal,” and seemed reasonably let down.

After the regrettable play, as soon as Laine found the bench, Jets Captain Blake Wheeler was seen on the big screen draping his arm around the young sniper, consoling him.

He was talking him down, probably telling him to have a short memory, saying encouraging, captainy stuff.

Laine told the media “everyone just said to move on.”

And that’s exactly what he’ll do. Just like dozens of hockey players before him have managed to do.

In the age of sport highlight top-10 countdowns and listicles, own-goal instances are easy to find. Many of them belong to good players: Erik Karlson, Niklas Backstrom, Ryan Suter, Marc-Edouard Vlasic… Laine joins the list, but that’s it.

Edmonton fans can’t even be too smug about this one—a rookie in that city, one Steve Smith, banked a pass off his goalie to lose a game and end the Oilers' season in 1986.

Like Jets Coach Paul Maurice said in his postgame interview, “every guy in the (NHL) has got a goal like that.”

And like Wheeler noted, this particular guy happens to be “a top-five goal scorer in the NHL as an 18-year-old.”

He has 17 other goals, three other game winners and a lot of hockey left to play. This one will not determine his rookie-year legacy.

It was a heartbreaker, to be sure, but not enough to derail Laine’s otherwise stellar season or bersmirch his name.

He’ll learn from it, move on, and likely never do it again.