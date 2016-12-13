Manitoba man missing, rescuers find hole in thin patch of river ice

HEADINGLEY, Man. — Sketchy ice conditions on lakes and rivers across much of the Prairies are continuing to pose a risk, with RCMP in southern Manitoba continuing their search for a 62-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Sunday evening.

The man is known to snowmobile near the Assiniboine River and a search has revealed a hole in a patch of thin ice.

The dive team tried to investigate Tuesday but the river currents were too strong and they had to call off the search.

Police in Winnipeg also searched the Red River on Tuesday morning for reports of a male being spotted in the water, drifting north and later going under the ice.

No one was found and police said they don't have enough information to link any specific missing person to the reports.

Earlier this week, two men in Saskatchewan ended up in hospital after the pickup they were in broke through ice on a lake northeast of Regina.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment issued a reminder on Monday that ice should be 10 centimetres thick before people walk on it; 15 centimetres for a snowmobile; and 20 centimetres for a car or light truck.

Sgt. Harvey Legary, detachment commander for Headingley RCMP, says ice on rivers is still thin and unstable despite the recent cold snap.

“This is such a tragedy for the family and friends of this individual and I want everyone to be aware of the dangers," says Legary. "Please, please stay off the ice until it has had a chance to properly freeze. When it comes to ice conditions, the safety rules always apply: carry safety gear, don’t travel on ice-covered bodies of water alone and when in doubt, stay off the water.”