Manitoba New Democrats suspend caucus member pending harassment probe

WINNIPEG — Manitoba New Democrats say a member of their caucus has been suspended from attending meetings following an allegation of verbal sexual harassment.

A statement from the opposition caucus Thursday did not identify the legislature member, but two NDP sources told The Canadian Press it is Mohinder Saran, who represents The Maples constituency in Winnipeg and was first elected in 2007.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Saran did not return requests for comment via telephone, email and social media. A message from Saran's Facebook page directed inquiries to caucus media relations officer Rachel Morgan, who refused to comment.

The NDP released no further details about the allegations in their four-sentence statement and said the provincial human resources branch, which governs legislature members, was investigating.

"The branch completed its investigation and is working with all parties to resolve all outstanding issues," the statement read.

"The MLA is fulfilling all requirements of the process and is expected to complete it in a short period of time. At that time, the caucus will reassess the status of the MLA."

One source told CP Saran was accused of making "inappropriate overtures, inappropriate comments" to a subordinate that verged on propositioning and that, because of the power imbalance, "someone's livelihood was potentially at stake."

Winnipeg police said they were not aware of any complaints regarding legislature members being laid with the department.

Myrna Driegder, the legislature speaker, declined to give any details.

"The speaker and the legislative assembly take any issues of harassment very seriously," she said in a written statement.

"We have policies in place to ensure a safe work environment. In any situation, privacy must be respected, therefore, I am not able to comment or discuss matters."

Saran was a backbencher until April 2015, when then-premier Greg Selinger promoted him to the cabinet portfolio of housing and community development. The promotion came a few weeks after Selinger survived an internal coup by a 33-vote margin at a NDP leadership convention.

Saran played an important role in helping Selinger win. He backed Selinger and helped deliver 117 delegate votes from The Maples.