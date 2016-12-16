Evacuation of Winnipeg business prompts revisit of apparent heart attack death

WINNIPEG — Officials have determined a person who died after he was found unresponsive from an apparent heart attack at a Winnipeg business was actually the victim of carbon monoxide poisoning, the result of a faulty chimney.

The Manitoba Office of the Fire Commissioner said the person fell ill earlier this week at a location in the St. Boniface neighbourhood and was taken to hospital, where he died.

An autopsy determined the cause of death was exposure to the colourless and odourless gas.

The same business was evacuated the next day when up to 20 people started feeling sick, including one person who was taken to hospital.

Fire commissioner David Schafer said a preliminary investigation found a vent cover on the building's chimney had collapsed, preventing it from venting properly.

Schafer said people should make themselves aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide and take precautions.

"They need to understand what the signs and symptoms are," Schafer said Friday.