Batten down the hatches: Extreme cold warning for Manitoba

t's time to hunker down in parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Manitoba capital, as well as the RMs of Headingley, St. Andrews, Beausejour, Rockwood, Rosser, West St. Paul, St, François Xavier, Cartier, Macdonald, Ritchot, Tache Hanover, Ste. Anne and Woodlands.

The areas are expected to get a shot of cold arctic air from the north overnight, with wind chill temperatures plunging into -40 C and below Saturday morning.

Thermometers will read -30 C to -35 C but the wind chill will give it extra bite.

Winds will blow at 10-15 km/h.

Environment Canada issues extreme wind chill warnings when there's an increased risk to hypothermia or frostbite. Some people, like infants or seniors, are at a greater risk.

Environment Canada recommends the following: