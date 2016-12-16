Batten down the hatches: Extreme cold warning for Manitoba
We're about to get a shot of cold arctic air from the north overnight, with wind chill temperatures plunging into -40 C and below on Saturday.
t's time to hunker down in parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg.
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Manitoba capital, as well as the RMs of Headingley, St. Andrews, Beausejour, Rockwood, Rosser, West St. Paul, St, François Xavier, Cartier, Macdonald, Ritchot, Tache Hanover, Ste. Anne and Woodlands.
The areas are expected to get a shot of cold arctic air from the north overnight, with wind chill temperatures plunging into -40 C and below Saturday morning.
Thermometers will read -30 C to -35 C but the wind chill will give it extra bite.
Winds will blow at 10-15 km/h.
Environment Canada issues extreme wind chill warnings when there's an increased risk to hypothermia or frostbite. Some people, like infants or seniors, are at a greater risk.
Environment Canada recommends the following:
- Always wear clothing appropriate for the weather. Synthetic and wool fabrics provide better insulation. Some synthetic fabrics are designed to keep perspiration away from your body which keep you dry and further reduce your risk.
- Dress in layers with a wind resistant outer layer. You can remove layers if you get too warm (before you start sweating) or add a layer if you get cold.
- Wear warm socks, gloves, a hat and scarf in cold weather. Be sure to cover your nose to protect it.
- If you get wet, change into dry clothing as soon as possible. You lose heat faster when you’re wet.