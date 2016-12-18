Wind blows extreme cold warning into Winnipeg

It’s just one of those weekends when staying inside is totally understandable.

Environment Canada has issued a public alert for “a period of very cold wind chills” expected for much of southern Manitoba, Sunday.

Windchill will make it feel as frigid as -43 C in Winnipeg, so low the national meteorologist cautions “frostbite is possible in 10 minutes or less in these conditions.”

But what’s that mean?

Windchill, although frequentlytalked about as if it is a temperature because it’s expressed with a temperature-like value, does not actually lower ambient temperature as some folks often believe.

What windchill—or the windchill index—actually represents is the temperature equivalent to the degree of “chill” or cooling-rate people will experience as wind accelerates heat loss.

So Sunday morning when the air temperature in Winnipeg was around -27 C, with wind chill of -40 C, that means people outside will be cooled or lose heat as fast as they would at the latter temperature without wind.

Environment Canada’s explanation is that “our bodies insulate us somewhat from the outside temperature by warming up a thin layer of air close to our skin, known as boundary air.

“When the wind blows, it takes this protective layer away, exposing our skin to the outside air.”

Wind also evaporates skin moisture, further drawing heat away from the body. After that happens, normally with higher wind speeds, it could feel much colder than the air temperature

But it isn’t a “phony” temperature either—An Environment Canada survey shows 82 per cent of Canadians use wind chill information to decide how to dress, and that’s a good thing.

Dressing in warm layers, with a wind –resistant outer layer, helps mitigate the nasty chilling effect, as does covering “as much exposed skin as possible.”

Warmer days ahead

Relief from the cold snap is expected late Sunday night into Monday morning as “milder airmass” is spreading across the province from the west.