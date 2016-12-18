Pedestrian critically hurt after getting hit by a truck in Winnipeg

A woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Sunday afternoon after hit by a truck in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) released few details on the collision, which happened in the area of Henderson Highway and Kimberly Avenue.

Police did say the adult female pedestrian sustained “critical injuries” and remains in hospital.

First responders were on the scene around 12:30 p.m.

A WPS spokesperson said that officers with the WPS Central Traffic Unit remain at the intersection to further investigate the collision and that more information could be available Monday.