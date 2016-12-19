Guests at Winnipeg hotel evacuated due to high levels of carbon monoxide

WINNIPEG — Guests at the Viscount Gort Hotel on Winnipeg's Portage Avenue had to be evacuated early Monday morning due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

Fire crews were called to the hotel just before midnight for reports of a smoky smell on the second floor of the hotel.

“With the help of other agencies, such as Manitoba Hydro, we were able to find out that there was some issues with the heating duct,” said Alex Forrest, president of the United Firefighters of Winnipeg.

No one needed a trip to the hospital, but the evacuees had to wait in Winnipeg Transit buses while the building was ventilated.

It’s not known how many guests were forced out, but they were allowed back in at around 1:45 a.m.

Manitoba Hydro determined the carbon monoxide was coming from a faulty rooftop heater.

This incident comes after a man died last week from carbon monoxide poisoning in St. Boniface.

Forrest said they have had a high number of carbon monoxide calls lately.

“Talking with the firefighters, this is abnormally high level of calls that we’re getting,” Forrest said. “I think it’s because winter had hit so quick and we went from basically very minimal heating in our homes to almost 100 per cent heating.”

Manitoba’s fire commissioner is reminding people and businesses to make sure furnaces and chimneys are working properly. Carbon monoxide detectors should also be checked every six months.

Common symptoms of poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion.