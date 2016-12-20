Winter wonderland (and then some): Blowing snow in southern Manitoba's Christmas forecast

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas in southern Manitoba, then get your windshield wipers ready.

Environment Canada is predicting a chance of "snow and blowing snow" for the southern part of the province on Dec. 25 and 26, which could make for gnarly road conditions on the annual drive to grandma's house.

Forecasters say a large low-pressure system from the Pacific could form on this side of the Rockies late Christmas Eve. It would push through Nebraska or South Dakota by Christmas Day and over to the Great Lakes by Boxing Day. There's also a "slight risk" of freezing rain near the U.S. border, making for an extra messy mix of weather.

Environment Canada predicts southern Manitoba will get a taste of that weather system, with a low chance of "significant accumulation" of snow. However, there's a good chance of blustery winds, which will stir up whatever white stuff is already on the ground and decrease visibility on the roads.

We're still several days away from Santa's arrival, so Manitobans need not worry quite yet.