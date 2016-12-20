Dear Santa, here's one reporter's holiday wish list for Winnipeg politics

With the holidays upon us ‘tis the time of year for everyone--even reporters--to make wish lists of gifts they hope Old Saint Nick will leave under the tree.

In that spirit, here are some of the wishes Metro’s city hall reporter Stephanie Taylor hopes to ring true in the corridors and committee rooms of 510 Main in the New Year.

Trash the talking points

This one is for you, Mayor Brian Bowman.

For the past year, you have stuck extremely close to your prepared sets of lines when taking questions on a variety of topics.

Well, guess what? Reporters can tell.

Sidestepping or ducking questions by repeating talking points is a tactic unfortunately used by a large majority of politicians, even those who are new to the game.

You, however, campaigned on a promise to make city hall more open and transparent.

In fact, you often remind us of this commitment so, in the spirit of openness and transparency, crumple up those talking points and show – not tell us – about this more honest government you’re championing in 2017.

Bureaucrats, speak up

Members of the public service have a rather obvious role to serve the public good, and what better way to embody that title than to speak out more often.

After all, senior administrators, department heads and other higher-ups are our city’s resident experts and, in case you didn't know, are the ones who advise council on what decisions to make and why.

So shouldn't we hear their voices in public more often than when they're asked to speak?

It’d be naïve to believe blunt conversations don’t happen behind closed doors and staff reports do contain recommendations for a reason.

But 2016 saw a few notable moments of silence on some big-ticket items, like what the planning department thought about growth fees and water and waste’s take on the debate around curbside organics pick-up.

Then there was that time when the public works director suggested it could take two years of planning to reopen Portage and Main, which Bowman later said was inaccurate, despite the fact that department is the one preparing a traffic study on the project.

This is not to say municipal leaders shouldn't question the advice of their administrators. Not at all. But shouldn't it be a two-way street?

Councillors, don’t blame ‘the media’

Criticizing reporters for doing their job is never a smart move.

If a fact is wrong, by all means talk to the author and set the record straight.

However, don’t blame reporters – or the even more vague entity that is 'the media' – for simply publishing something you don’t like or including an opinion that differs from your own.

We are not in the business of personal branding or regurgitating spin.

It’s our job to think critically, fact-check, ask hard questions and then press for answers.

It’s actually a pretty important job. For example, take the in-camera council debate.

Coffee and power cords, please

Do you enjoy a cup of coffee at your desk?

Find plugging into a power source helpful to the basic performance of your duties as an employee?

Well, these tasks can be unnecessarily difficult at city hall.

There are no power cords near the media tables in committee rooms and while there are outlets in council chambers, beverages are outlawed for those in the gallery.

As you can imagine, this makes excruciatingly long debates seem even more painful to sit through.