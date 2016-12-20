Man found dead in West Kildonan home

Winnipeg police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a West Kildonan home early Tuesday.

Police say they responded to a call at around 4:35 a.m. that someone many be suffering life-threatening injuries at a home in the 200 block of Belmont Avenue.

Officers found a man dead with "multiple suspicious injuries," according to a police press release.

The investigation is still in the early stages and police are conducting interviews.