Man found dead in West Kildonan home
He was found with "multiple suspicious injuries," say police.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Winnipeg police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a West Kildonan home early Tuesday.
Police say they responded to a call at around 4:35 a.m. that someone many be suffering life-threatening injuries at a home in the 200 block of Belmont Avenue.
Officers found a man dead with "multiple suspicious injuries," according to a police press release.
The investigation is still in the early stages and police are conducting interviews.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Editors' Picks
-
View from the 300s
-
Urban Compass Winnipeg
VanRaes: Pallister's two-month Costa Rica trip a slap in the face to working Manitobans