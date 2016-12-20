Manitoban music-entrepreneur revenue at all time high

Music makes the province go ‘round.

Or, more accurately, the music industry generates $4.12 for every $1 invested which is pretty darn good if you ask Sean McManus, Executive Director of Manitoba Music, which recently released its quadrennial economic impact report.

The report details how the local music industry hauled in $15.7 million in Manitoba tax revenues, representing a net return of $12.6 million in direct and indirect tax revenue.

But beyond that single highlight, Soundcheck: An Economic Impact Analysis of Maniotba’s Music Industry delves into the economic growth that’s music to McManus’ ears.

He notes the $93 million in GDP generated by the local music industry in 2015 is a 31-per-cent increase over the last audit in 2011, and the total fiscal impact of $32.2 million in generated tax revenues has increased by a similarly impressive 22 per cent during the same time period.

“Those are in some ways the sort of nerdy economist numbers, but they also show that our industry is a real industry making a meaningful contribution to the economic side of the province,” McManus said. “I think everybody recognizes the cultural value… but it all adds up.”

The collision of cultural value and economic spin-off is in part embodied by a notable shift away from music companies or labels towards “artist entrepreneurs,” or indie artists.

The report notes artist entrepreneur revenues reached an all-time high of $40.8 million in 2015.

“We definitely saw a shift, (which) shows it’s been a difficult environment for record labels across Canada and Internationally as the industry moves from record sales to live activity,” McManus explained.

Live performance and ticket sales accounted for 50.2 per cent of the entrepreneurial revenue.

“A lot of that activity is being driven by the artists… if they don’t have a big label, they become the label,” he said. “Rather than economic activity being centred in the label, it’s centred in the artist as a business.”

Successful local examples like Yes We Mystic, Mitchell Schimnowski and others have turned to live performances and aggressive leveraging of social media to build audiences and move their careers forward.

Looking to the future, McManus said there’s always a crop of artists primed to be the next hot Manitoba export, and an “incredibly fertile artistic community” that could be better commoditized if it were funded more aggressively and treated like a viable, profitable industry.

While Ontario and British Columbia put $15 million in dedicated funding into the music sector each year, Manitoban musicians draw support from a few different provincial sources that don’t match that amount, and share it with artists of other mediums.

“If you took investments in Manitoba Music Film, the Music and Arts Council investments that end up on the music side, it’s probably about $3 million,” McManus said. “We’ve shown what the Manitoba Music industry generates (in tax revenue)… proportional to the population here, it’s a great investment for government.”

Other highlights

· Manitoba punches above its weight class when it comes to taking home awards out west, winning more than half (28 of 51) top prizes at the Western Canadian Music awards over the past six years.

· The Manitoba music industry employs more than 4,000 artist entrepreneurs and around 660 freelance professionals, as well as 170 music businesses.

· The industry generates over $112 million in annual revenues, earning $25 million in export revenues from outside of Manitoba.

· The provincial investment of $3.1 million helped generate $15.7 million in Manitoba tax revenues.