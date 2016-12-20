New website launched for MMIW commission to help connect families

The national inquiry into missing and murdered indigenous women and girls has a new website, more than three months after its official launch date.

The website's first iteration has a section where those interested can sign up to receive information bulletins about the inquiry via email. An online sign-up form for families wanting to participate in the inquiry is still in the works, according to the website.

"As we examine the systemic causes of all forms of violence against indigenous women and girls in Canada, we are putting the families first," a statement on the website's homepage reads. "Our values are honesty, openness, inclusivity, compassion, courage, fairness and respect. We are seeking the truth about missing and murdered indigenous women and girls while—most importantly—holding our women and girls sacred.

"It is our goal to provide those sharing their stories with a culturally safe space that they can access with support surrounding them. Our work is connected to the land and rooted in traditions that have kept indigenous communities strong for thousands of years."

Hearings for the national inquiry are expected to get underway in the spring. Families will be given options on how to participate in the inquiry process, including the chance to speak publicly at community gatherings or in private sessions.