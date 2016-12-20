Calgary cycle track made permanent while Winnipeg's similar vision 'on life support'

Imagine biking all around downtown Winnipeg in a network of safe, protected bike lanes.

It might sound like a dream inspired by far-flung, bike-friendly Utopias like Amsterdam, but it’s actually a new reality to one of Winnipeg’s western neighbours: Calgary.

That city’s downtown cycle track—originally pitched as a pilot project in 2014 but since a proven success with heavy usage—will be a permanent fixture and selling feature for the city after Mayor Naheed Nenshi and nine other councillors voted to keep it in place forevermore.

Calgarians rejoiced on social media, one tweeting “where were you when the #yycbike cycle track got made permanent?”

If the answer to that question is “in Winnipeg,” it’s probably followed by “being jealous.”

Winnipeg very nearly had the chance to follow Calgary’s example in late November when Coun. Janice Lukes proposed administration look into the cost and other requirements associated with fast-tracking an adjustable grid of protected downtown bike lanes by 2018.

But instead of researching what it would take to make something happen, the infrastructure renewal and public works committee changed the motion and asked administration to take 120 days to determine if the concept fits in with the city’s existing plans.

So instead of gearing up to do what Calgary did, Winnipeg is looking backwards.

Lukes said she’s glad her motion isn’t dead yet, but laments “it’s on life support.”

She said Calgary’s careful implementation, thorough data collection and eventual study of the pilot seems to have swayed sceptics there.

The Calgary city council vote to pilot their cycle track was split with eight yays and seven nays, but the vote to make it permanent was 10 to four.

“What I hear in that is people who were really against it have listened to the public (and data) and were swayed—sometimes people have to actually see something to believe it,” she said, adding Winnipeg councillors don’t get to see it here yet. “We are just studying it… we’re not even at the point where we vote if we do it or not.”

She said she admires Nenshi and the “bold” councillors in Calgary who simply “went for it.”

“I’m full of green envy, absolutely, but you know what I’m proud of them for being pioneers,” she said.

Lukes added that their pioneering makes a valuable case study for Winnipeg if the city should ever decide to be so bold.