Winnipeg police seek help finding teen

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help searching for a teen girl who's been reported missing twice before in 2016.

Kaitlyn Parker, 16, was last seen in the North End early Tuesday morning.

She's described as five-foot-two-inches tall, with a slim build, hazel eyes and long brown and dyed-blonde hair, tied in a bun.

She has a tattoo that reads "MT" between her right thumb and forefinger and the word "Beautiful" tattooed on her right arm, police said in a news release.

Parker was last seen wearing a white, waist-length jacket with fur around the hood, black tights and white and blue shoes. She was carrying a dark bag.