News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg police seek help finding teen

Kaitlyn Parker, 16, was last seen in the North End early Tuesday morning.

Kaitlyn Parker

Winnipeg police handout

Kaitlyn Parker

Winnipeg police are asking for the public's help searching for a teen girl who's been reported missing twice before in 2016.

Kaitlyn Parker, 16, was last seen in the North End early Tuesday morning. 

She's described as five-foot-two-inches tall, with a slim build, hazel eyes and long brown and dyed-blonde hair, tied in a bun. 

She has a tattoo that reads "MT" between her right thumb and forefinger and the word "Beautiful" tattooed on her right arm, police said in a news release. 

Parker was last seen wearing a white, waist-length jacket with fur around the hood, black tights and white and blue shoes. She was carrying a dark bag. 

Police say they are concerned for the teen's well-being and ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...