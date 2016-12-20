University of Manitoba covers strike-related bus fees

University of Manitoba students have to attend “fall term” classes until mid-January, but last week those who ride the bus learned it could be hard getting to campus.

On Dec. 16, Winnipeg Transit notified the University of Manitoba Students Union (UMSU) that they would not extend students' fall term bus passes through until the end of term, which was pushed back to Jan. 18 due to the university’s faculty strike.

The registrar’s office estimates roughly 2,200 students who rely on the “U-Pass” might have been affected by the decision, if not for the school ponying up to cover the bus-pass costs incurred.

In a prepared statement, the university’s External Vice-President John Kearsey said forcing students to “pay extra for bus passes, due to circumstances beyond their control, did not sit right.”

“We are here to support student success, and to help minimize undue stress on them, so removing this extra financial burden was an easy decision for the university’s administration to make,” Kearsey said.

Student union President Tanjit Nagra said UMSU is “extremely happy with the university showing leadership” on the issue, adding “it will benefit many students.”