Request to include boys, men in MMIW inquiry garners mixed response in Winnipeg

A controversial movement to include men and boys in the national inquiry for missing and murdered indigenous women has yet to hit home in Winnipeg.

On Dec. 7, the Canadian Association for Equality (CAFE) met with federal government officials to make their case, arguing 70 per cent of murdered indigenous Canadians are men.

Damon Johnston, president of the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg, believes bringing male victims into the conversation is “the only way reconciliation can move forward.”

The council works with service agencies that help indigenous men deal with violence, abuse and addictions. But Johnston believes funding is not where it should be.

Johnston says there were no resources available when he was abused as a child.

“There’s an intergenerational effect that affects everyone, not just women.”

Leslie Spillet, founder of the non-proft indigenous organization Ka Ni Kanichihk, agrees intergenerational trauma isn’t exclusive to women, but says other factors necessitate a separate inquiry.

“There’s a unique type of violence that indigenous women face. It’s being devalued and dehumanized to such an extent that they become preyed upon.”