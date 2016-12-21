News / Winnipeg

Stock up on pop and pizza: Frankie MacDonald forecasts 'massive blizzard' for Winnipeg

The amateur weatherman from Cape Breton says the storm will arrive on Boxing Day.

Frankie MacDonald says he’s excited about the launch of the latest edition of his Bobblehead figurine. Whitney Pier’s amateur weatherman and online sensation is shown on Friday holding the long sold-out previous Frankie MacDonald Bobblehead. The new Frankie figurine, that depicts the local celebrity in a traditional MacDonald tartan kilt, is just about ready for pre-orders.

File / TC Media

Frankie MacDonald says he’s excited about the launch of the latest edition of his Bobblehead figurine. Whitney Pier’s amateur weatherman and online sensation is shown on Friday holding the long sold-out previous Frankie MacDonald Bobblehead. The new Frankie figurine, that depicts the local celebrity in a traditional MacDonald tartan kilt, is just about ready for pre-orders.

Frankie MacDonald says Winnipeggers should be prepared.

The amateur weatherman and Internet star from Sydney, N.S., says that a "massive blizzard" is headed our way on Boxing Day. 

Many will recongize the voice of the 32-year-old who's famous for his YouTube weather forecasts, where he warns people in Cape Breton and beyond about impending storms, offering advice on how to stay safe and warm. 

MacDonald has become something of a celebrity, with his signature phrase "be prepared," landing on T-shirts and coffee mugs.

He also recently launched the third edition of his bobblehead figurine, just in time for the holiday season. 

"People in Winnipeg, Manitoba be prepared. Have your winter boots ready, winter jackets, hats, gloves, scarves and ski pants ready," MacDonald says in a video posted Tuesday.

"Order your pizzas and chinese food and buy cases of Pepsi and Coke."

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Winnipeg Views

More...