Stock up on pop and pizza: Frankie MacDonald forecasts 'massive blizzard' for Winnipeg

Frankie MacDonald says Winnipeggers should be prepared.

The amateur weatherman and Internet star from Sydney, N.S., says that a "massive blizzard" is headed our way on Boxing Day.

Many will recongize the voice of the 32-year-old who's famous for his YouTube weather forecasts, where he warns people in Cape Breton and beyond about impending storms, offering advice on how to stay safe and warm.

MacDonald has become something of a celebrity, with his signature phrase "be prepared," landing on T-shirts and coffee mugs.

He also recently launched the third edition of his bobblehead figurine, just in time for the holiday season.

"People in Winnipeg, Manitoba be prepared. Have your winter boots ready, winter jackets, hats, gloves, scarves and ski pants ready," MacDonald says in a video posted Tuesday.